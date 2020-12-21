Hood College received $3.4 million from the Hodson Trust to support student scholarships and the renovation of the college's library and learning commons, according to a recent press release.
Of the $3.4 million, $1.5 million will be used for the renovation. The remaining money will be designated for The Hodson Trust Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund, which helps provide a Hood education to students who otherwise might not have been able to attend college.
“We are tremendously grateful for The Hodson Trust’s continuing support during what has been an undoubtedly challenging year across all of higher education,” Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine said in a statement.
The trust was created in 1920 by the family of Maryland native Col. Clarence Hodson. Over the years, the trust has made numerous gifts to Hood College and the Hodson name is known throughout the campus.
Several spaces across campus bear the name including the Hodson Fitness Center, the Hodson Outdoor Theater, the Hodson Swimming Pool and the Hodson Science and Technology Center.
