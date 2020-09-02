Hood College senior Caylee Winpigler was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Ausherman Family Foundation.
Through a partnership with Hood, the private foundation that was launched in 2006, created a program to provide students with an interest in the philanthropic and nonprofit sector with hands-on experience as a trustee.
According to a press release from Hood, Winpigler is active in both the college and Frederick community. She currently serves as an ambassador to Hood, is president of the History Club, head delegate of Model United Nations and editor of Hood College’s literary magazine. She also participates in several honor societies.
Winpigler previously worked as a teaching assistant, social media volunteer for a nonprofit, and an intern to the mayor’s office.
“I am honored to be joining the trustees of the Ausherman Family Foundation and learning more about the world of philanthropy,” Winpigler said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to the foundation’s impact on the community, making a difference and carrying on my family’s legacy of serving Frederick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.