Hood College's commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 were scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Due to COVID-19 however, the college will now be celebrating virtually.
At 10 a.m., a video will premier on Facebook and YouTube which will include clips of those who would have spoken at the ceremony. It will also include a scrolling list of all of the students who would have walked across the stage.
Links to the video will be available by Friday and can be found by visiting the Hood website or the college's Facebook and Youtube pages.
In addition to the video, departments and faculty members will be hosting Zoom meetings on Saturday so they can see and congratulate students. This is meant to take place of the Hood College commencement tradition where faculty members meet with students on the college's quad following the ceremony.
