Hood College officials announced Wednesday the school plans to return to near-normal operations for the fall semester.
"With lower positivity rates and the increased availability of various COVID-19 vaccines, the college is planning a return to traditional, face-to-face teaching and near-normal operations," college representatives said in a news release.
The college has been holding classes in traditional, online and hybrid models since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year last August.
For the fall semester, classes will begin on Aug. 23, and all undergraduate classes will be in-person. A majority of graduate classes will be held in-person, but there will be some online and hybrid options available.
“Reinstating a vibrant on-campus experience will benefit our students and the Frederick community," Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine said in a prepared statement. "I am thrilled that we will once again be able to fully provide the personal interactions that are the cornerstone of a Hood education and our campus culture."
Housing on campus will operate under normal conditions for the 2021-2022 academic year, and undergraduate students will be required to complete a Housing and Food Service Contract or apply for a housing exemption by April 23.
Summer classes will primarily be taught online, although there will be some in-person opportunities, according to the release. Summer-school options include the Summer Research Institute, art studios, science labs and field work. Students enrolled in summer classes at Hood will be able to live on campus.
Summer advising and registration sessions for the incoming freshman class will be virtual, and the college plans to host optional on-campus visits this summer to allow new students and their families to familiarize themselves with the campus.
Fall protocols regarding social distancing, mask-wearing, surveillance testing and other public safety measures will be laid out and finalized in the summer.
COVID-19 vaccines will also become available to students this week. Hood is strongly encouraging all students to register for a vaccine as soon as possible.
