Under a cloudy — and occasionally rainy — sky Sunday evening, Hood College welcomed its largest-ever incoming class to campus.
The Class of 2025 includes 334 first-year students — more than any year preceding this one — and 96 transfer students. Together, the students make up the second-largest cohort of new students in the school’s history.
William Brown, vice president for enrollment management at Hood College, provided some context for how the students gathered before him on Sunday had arrived on the school’s campus. In all, 30,000 high school graduates and transfer students expressed an interest in attending the college, he said, resulting in “over eight” applications for each space available.
“Through a gauntlet of literature, mailings, phone calls, emails, texts, Tweets, counselors, guidebooks, rankings, YouTube videos and Zoom rooms,” he said, “it is something of a wonder we finally reached this point together.”
“Sighs of relief are appropriate,” he added, “if not for you, for me.”
Hood’s latest batch of new students hail from 20 different states, plus Washington, D.C., and five countries. Nursing, business, psychology, biology and computer science ranked among the most popular majors listed on their applications, although, Brown added, drawing some chuckles from the audience, “undecided” was also fairly prominent.
Brown also shared some goofier stats about the Class of 2025. The most common last name among the students was Brown, he said, and the most common first name was Olivia — although there was no Olivia Brown and none of the Browns were related to him. The class includes many students who are bilingual, at least one who is trilingual and at least one who is multi-lingual, Brown said.
It also includes a professional Spikeball player who was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays and a student with over 6,000 subscribers to her YouTube stop-motion channel.
The crowd assembled at the outdoor theater on Hood’s campus Sunday evening was dotted with striped little hats — called “dinks” — of blue, yellow, green and red. Some students wore them on top of their baseball caps. The tradition might seem corny to the students now, marketing and communication vice president Laurie Ward said, but graduating classes would come to identify themselves on the color of dink assigned to them at orientation. This year’s class color is red.
The new students received plenty of advice from speakers at their convocation. Maria Meck, the school's Student Government Association president who will be graduating in the spring, advised them to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable.” Be open to meeting new people, she told them. Join a student organization. Try your best. And go out and have fun.
“My time here wouldn’t be the same without late night runs to Sheetz, laughing until I cry with friends in the library or taking walks downtown,” she said. “These four years go fast, so remember to enjoy your time.”
But Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, Hood’s president, reminded students that life at the school would not always be easy and fun. She and the other speakers were welcoming them to college, not Disney World, she said. At times, they may feel overwhelmed. It may feel like everybody else is doing well in their courses or making friends easily when they’re struggling to keep up.
When this happens, Chapdelaine told the students to remember the feeling is perfectly normal — and that Hood did not make a mistake in selecting them to come to its campus.
“You have the aptitude, the preparation and, most importantly, the will. You have certainly demonstrated that,” she said. “In the words of Pooh, ‘You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.’”
Dr. Paige Eager, the dean of faculty at Hood and a political science professor, began her convocation address by sharing with the students that she felt like an imposter, standing in front of them behind a podium. She has been at the college for 15 years and has the degrees, the academic regalia and the title, but sometimes, she said, she feels like she’s not smart or well-equipped enough to take on the “awesome” responsibility of educating her students.
The reason why she was telling them this, she said, was because many of them may also be feeling like imposters. She wanted them to know that everyone was in the same boat — figuring things out as they went along with no blueprint providing guidance as to how they should behave.
Still, she later added that there were many people at Hood ready to support students as soon as they needed help, from counselors and mental health professionals to the Student Success Center and the research library.
“Asking for help is a sign of bravery, not weakness,” she said, pointing to the steps recently taken by tennis champion Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to prioritize their mental health. “That is what I want for you, more than anything else during your time at Hood College — to be treated and cared for as a whole person.”
