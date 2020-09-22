Hood College plans to launch a new Bachelor of Arts degree in sustainability studies, according to a recent press release.
The college has also received a $1 million grant from the Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative Fund Authority to establish an endowed chair in the new program, who will be responsible for program development, student recruitment and developing ties to the local and regional community.
The chair will also initiate research and educational collaborations in the areas of watershed sustainability, biofuel development and sustainable food systems.
“A new faculty member in this position will allow us to fully launch our new sustainability studies major and expand and strengthen our community partnerships to help build a healthier and more sustainable Maryland,” Andrea Chapdelaine, Hood president, said in a statement.
Once launched, this program will be the only one of its kind in the state and will be supported by already established programs at Hood such as the Center for Coastal and Watershed Studies, biofuels research and the Frederick Food Security Network.
Drew Ferrier, sustainability studies program director, said in a statement that the program will educate students about current environmental issues and how to solve complex problems.
“The purpose of this program will be to develop an understanding within our students of the challenge to provide basic human needs for a growing population without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same,” Ferrier said.
