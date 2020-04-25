A Hood College nursing assistant professor earned an inaugural honor from George Washington University, the college announced.
Jennifer Cooper, an assistant professor of nursing at Hood College, received George Washington University’s Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award. Cooper earned her doctor of nursing practice from the university in 2016.
The inaugural award celebrates the School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary by recognizing 10 alumni. The Distinguished Alumni Award honors alumni who "typify the George Washington University tradition of excellence and brought recognition to GW nursing by their personal accomplishment, professional achievement or humanitarian service," according to a press release from Hood College.
A former faculty member when Cooper was a student, Mary-Michael Brown, nominated her for the award.
Cooper is a leader in the American Heart Association’s Million Hearts Collaboration, a partnership of organizations that aims to prevent and manage heart disease and stroke, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.