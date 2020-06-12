Hood College will assist county educators in training for online learning in anticipation of distance learning continuing this fall, the college announced in a press release.
Hood’s Department of Education and Graduate School will design and deliver graduate courses this summer. Courses will be focused on building classroom culture in an online and blended environment, curriculum and materials development, instructional design, technological tools to increase efficacy, and blended learning basics, the release said.
“The spring 2020 semester has made educators realize that they need to be prepared to teach in any, and oftentimes less than ideal, conditions, ...” said April Boulton, dean of the Graduate School at Hood College. “As FCPS prepares for the unknowns of fall 2020, PreK-12 teachers are invited to continue to grow as professionals through participation in one or more of these special topics courses.”
