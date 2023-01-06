Hood College

Hood College will receive $1 million from Congress to fund its new Data Driven Frederick Center and its Biomedical Research and Training Center.

Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats, secured the funding via the omnibus spending bill for Fiscal Year 2023, which passed last month, the college wrote in a press release Friday.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

