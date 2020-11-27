While many major universities and colleges across the country had to revert back to online learning mid-semester due to outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, schools within Frederick County found more success.
Both Hood College and Mount St. Mary’s University were able to get through the entire fall semester without a major outbreak of cases while students lived on campus and attended classes in person.
“This first semester was a success, and everyone made the best of a modified normal environment with a low level of risk. The mount is a family and that was clear throughout the semester as students committed to our risk reduction measures,” said Donna Klinger, director of public relations and communications at Mount St. Mary’s.
The schools didn’t get by without any positive cases. The Mount had 122 positives, quarantined 345 students and employees throughout the semester and performed 4,812 tests. The school has approximately 2,500 students.
Hood, which carries an enrollment of around 2,000 students, had 30 positive cases with a cumulative positivity rate of 1.2 percent and 2,544 performed tests.
The downtown college did see a small spike in cases at the beginning of the school year around Labor Day weekend, which caused the campus to go into a temporary shelter-in-place for three days.
Laurie Ward, vice president for marketing and communications at Hood, said the blip was a needed reality check.
“I really think that was sort of a wake-up call ... it was like OK this is real, this could happen here, and we could really be shut down that quickly ... all of our work could be for nothing,” she said.
Students and staff began to embrace protocols even more after the spike, and the college was able to continue operations in a somewhat normal manner through Thanksgiving, Ward added.
“It’s such a small community and we’re so close-knit that the students just wanted to do the right thing,” Ward said. One thing she thinks helped the college stay successful was open communication with students, a mask mandate from day one and positive reinforcement. Students were rewarded for following protocols, with coupons for a free pizza or a free drink from the dining hall.
At the Mount, Klinger said creative ways were found to allow students to enjoy campus life while staying safe.
“We held spin cycle classes on the lawn. Our outdoor adventures program blazed three new trails, and students greatly enjoyed hiking the trails. Our esports center opened, and students were able to play games both online and in-person,” she said.
The biggest challenge was the exhaustion students and faculty began to feel toward the end of the semester, Klinger said. With the semester condensed to allow students to finish classes before leaving for Thanksgiving, there was little time during the semester for students to take a break.
To avoid the same mental exhaustion next semester, Klinger said the university plans to have two weekends where students will not have any schoolwork due immediately following the end of the weekend.
At Hood, Ward said one thing that will be amended for next semester is the use of the Campus Clear app. Students and staff at Hood were encouraged to download the mobile app and check their temperature and report any symptoms each day, but Ward said the user rate was never as high as the college wanted it to be.
Both schools said they plan to have students return to campus for next semester but are watching health metrics and working with local officials to ensure students can safely be on the grounds.
“We’re ready to pivot [back to online learning], but our students really embraced being here and appreciated having that sense of normalcy,” Ward said.
Looking forward, Ward said Hood will continue to tweak its COVID-19 response plan and take things one semester at a time.
“We are going to keep doing what we’re doing ... I think it’s too premature to look too far into the future in terms of the pandemic and how it could affect things on campus, so we will plan for the spring semester and go from there,” she said.
Klinger said the Mount is looking forward with hope and that new opportunities have arisen out of the new reality.
“We have found opportunities for changes in operations that are likely to remain. For example, all classrooms are now outfitted for remote learning, and some students thrive in that environment. We now are able to fully accommodate students who want a Mount education from wherever they are; this will continue going forward,” she said.
Students from both schools traveled home for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not be returning to campus until the new year. All students will be tested for the virus upon return to campus or will be asked to be tested before traveling.
