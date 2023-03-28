Former State Sen. Ron Young will be Hood College's commencement speaker this spring, the school said Tuesday.
Young, who was the mayor of Frederick for 16 years, said in a news release that he and his family "have been involved with and supportive of Hood College in a variety of ways for decades."
“Hood is and has always been a very important part of the Frederick community," he said. "It is an honor to be asked to speak at commencement.”
Young began his career as a public school teacher in Frederick County. His first political office came in 1969, when he was elected to the Frederick City Board of Aldermen. Four years later, he was elected mayor.
He led the construction of Carroll Creek Linear Park and the flood control system in downtown Frederick after a destructive storm in 1976. He is also credited with spearheading the establishment of the Weinberg Center for the Arts and Harry Grove Stadium.
In 2010, Young returned to politics as a state senator representing Maryland's 3rd District. During his tenure, Hood students could work as interns in his Annapolis office.
“You cannot think of the City of Frederick without thinking of Ron Young,” said Andrea Chapdelaine, president of Hood College, said in Tuesday's news release. “His contributions to our community as Mayor, coupled with his commitment to education in Frederick County during his time as a state senator, have had a significant positive impact on Frederick and Hood College.”
Hood's class of 2023 will graduate on May 20.
