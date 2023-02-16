Kelly Schulz, a former cabinet secretary under Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, has joined the Hood College Board of Associates.
Schulz, the CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, graduated from Hood College with a bachelor's degree in political science in 2006.
She served in the House of Delegates, representing Frederick County, before Hogan appointed her secretary of labor, licensing and regulation.
Then, she became secretary of commerce.
The Hood College Board of Associates is made up of alumni, parents, friends and business leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.