Domestic science, also known as Home Economics, and now more commonly referred to as Family and Consumer Sciences, came into being as an academic field of study around the turn of the 20th century.
Its origins can be traced to the work of educator Catherine Esther Beecher, particularly her 1841 publication “A Treatise on Domestic Economy for the Use of Young Ladies at Home and at School.”
Beecher was an educator, an advocate for women’s education, and a prolific writer.
Another major influence in the emerging field was Ellen H. Swallow Richards, the first woman graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who, after being granted “special student” status, became a pioneer in the field of sanitary chemistry.
As the industrial revolution fueled a shift in the home from a place of production to one of consumption, a scientific approach to homemaking was seen as invaluable to the success of society.
Richards and other advocates for domestic science convened 10 years of annual conferences in Lake Placid, New York, starting in 1899, to establish a vision for the field, including the creation of adequately compensated home economics jobs.
The resultant establishment of the American Home Economics Association in 1909 created professional credibility for the field and propelled even more women into pursuing higher education.
As the 20th century progressed, women increasingly entered work outside the home. The Bureau of Home Economics was established as a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1923 with an extensive research program to support the work performed by homemakers in the areas of food and nutrition, textile and clothing, and economics of the home.
As a visionary of domestic science, Beecher set the course for its study at the collegiate level in her 1874 publication “Educational reminiscences and suggestions.”
There, she advocated for an innovative yet practical approach for hands-on study utilizing “model dwelling-houses” that would illustrate “thoughtful modes of construction, furniture, ornamentation, warming and ventilation.”
Beecher’s vision was finally realized in 1908, when Illinois Industrial University, now University of Illinois, established the first practice house. However, it was another decade before the concept took off.
Also in 1908, just as home economics advocates wrapped up their last Lake Placid conference, Hood College officially recognized that “work in the home is a subject worthy of scientific study” and offered courses in domestic science for the first time.
In 1913, college President John H. Apple met with architect John B. Hamme of York, Pa., to discuss the plans for the Administration Building, later Alumnae Hall, with three floors to be allocated to the Domestic Science Department and the science laboratory.
When Edith Mathias Thomas, a 1901 graduate of the college, took over the school of home economics in 1911, the program rapidly grew. She developed the plan for a domestic science practice house.
Thomas’ obituary recounts that it was through her “ingenuity and energy many students contributed funds for a home economics practice house.” The project was further underwritten by a generous donor and namesake, Dr. David H. Strawn.
Strawn stopped in Frederick to visit his niece at Hood College as he traveled from his home in Illinois to Florida, where he spent winters. His monetary gift was made without restriction, apart from naming the building and the creation of a donor’s room for his use on his visits to Frederick.
One of the most interesting and unique details of this endeavor was Apple’s announcement that planning for the building “will also be done by the girls and they will draw the designs and make suggestions to have an ideal home.”
The first two buildings constructed under the college’s ownership were designed by the prolific and highly regarded Hamme, making the shift to student-led architecture significant.
Ultimately, the students’ plans were “wrought into working drawings” by the local firm of Kepner & Smith.
Strawn Cottage was officially dedicated in November 1918 with a public ceremony held in conjunction with the college’s 25th anniversary, amid the promise of impending women’s suffrage.
P.P. Claxon, the U.S. commissioner of education, was present and spoke highly of the women students’ futures in management and government.
Dedication ceremony speakers also included Mrs. Henrietta Calvin, a home economics specialist with the Bureau of Education, along with the assistant superintendent of education of Maryland.
In their subsequent bulletin on home economics, Calvin and Lyford praised the Hood College practice house, stating: “This is the first practice house in Maryland and marks an epoch in the teaching of home economics in the State. The home is modern in every respect, is comfortably furnished and affords an opportunity for all senior home economics students to have actual experience in the operation of a home.”
Strawn Cottage served as the college’s home economic practice house for 60 years, until a fire in 1987 and its subsequent renovation into administrative offices. The building is currently proposed for demolition.
Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick.
To promote the preservation and appreciation of historically and architecturally significant sites, structures, and districts, the city of Frederick Planning Department writes a monthly column for The Frederick News-Post. Send questions or suggestions for future columns to PreservationMatters@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
