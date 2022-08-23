When Emma Smith was a first-year student at Mount St. Mary’s University, she’d walk outside the library, gaze upward and see gold.
The shining statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, approximately 26 feet tall, stood atop a 78-foot tower since the 1960s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
When Emma Smith was a first-year student at Mount St. Mary’s University, she’d walk outside the library, gaze upward and see gold.
The shining statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, approximately 26 feet tall, stood atop a 78-foot tower since the 1960s.
The bronze statue, gilded in gold leaf, was a symbol Smith found comfort in at the beginning of college.
Then in July 2021, Mary left the Mount for a yearlong restoration. The statue’s interior armature was worn out by age and weather.
Last month, the restored statue returned to the university in Emmitsburg. On Tuesday, clergy members, students and the Mount staff gathered to celebrate Mary’s homecoming.
“It’s so joyful that she’s back for the beginning of my senior year,” Smith said.
Father Ted Trinko, chaplain of the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, swung a golden thurible with burning incense before the base of the Pangborn Memorial Campanile. Atop the structure, the face of Mary looked downward over the crowd with open arms.
Trinko performed a sprinkling rite with holy water, then made the sign of the cross.
Prayers were uttered as smoke from the incense blew across the air. Six men sang a Marian hymn. The sun shined brightly.
Mount St. Mary’s President Tim Trainor said in an interview that it is meaningful to see the statue return at the start of a new academic year.
“She provides hope to many, including me,” he said in a speech.
Around 2019, Trainor went up in a crane bucket to help place a crown of roses on the statue’s head. He noticed the back of the statue was discolored and dingy. A discussion began to return the statue to its former glory, he said.
First-year student Nismel Nforna has not been at the Mount for long, but said the statue makes her feel welcome while she is away from home.
“It’s a reminder that Mary’s always watching over us,” she said.
Gian Gonzalez, a missionary at the Mount, recently saw the way Mary’s presence can draw people to the Mount.
While on campus Monday doing outreach, Gonzalez approached an older couple who looked confused. He thought they might be the parents of a new student.
Gonzalez learned they were traveling home to North Carolina from Canada when they spotted the golden statue from the road. They had to see it and pulled over. Gonzalez directed them to the Grotto.
“We had this beautiful conversation,” Gonzalez said.
A rededication of the statue is planned for Oct. 8, according to National Shrine Grotto Director Dawn Walsh. Approximately $350,000 more needs to be raised to cover the cost of the restoration, she said.
Donations to support the restoration can be made to nsgrotto.org/help.
On Tuesday, standing near the base of the tower, Walsh described the hard work that went into restoring the sculpture. She said much care and expertise were required.
“It’s a happy day here,” she said.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:
@MaryGraceKeller
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.