The town of Emmitsburg has stopped buying water from Mount St. Mary’s University, citing concerns over high levels of PFAS contamination in the university’s water.
Multiple wells at Mount St. Mary’s showed high detections of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” — above the latest proposed maximum contaminant levels from the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the university’s 2022 annual drinking water quality report.
In particular, detections of two specific PFAS compounds — PFOS and PFOA — were significantly higher than EPA’s proposed levels.
PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a group of compounds difficult to break down in the environment.
High exposure to PFAS can lead to various health issues, such as increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, and changes in liver enzymes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PFAS compounds can be found in multiple products, such as cleaning products, firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and other consumer items.
EPA’s proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFOS and PFOA are part of the agency’s draft National Primary Drinking Water Regulation. EPA anticipates finalizing the regulation by the end of 2023, according to the agency’s website.
EPA’s proposed maximum contaminant levels for both PFOS and PFOA is 4 parts per trillion. Two of Mount St. Mary’s wells used for drinkable water — wells 3 and 5 — had 33.2 parts per trillion of PFOS and 27.5 parts per trillion of PFOA, according to the university’s 2022 water quality report.
Well 6, used for irrigation, had 4.91 parts per trillion of PFOS and 5.86 parts per trillion of PFOA.
According to Emmitsburg’s 2022 annual water quality report, there were no detections of PFOS or PFOA above EPA’s proposed limits in the town’s own water samples.
Other municipalities in Frederick County, such as Thurmont and Myersville, have had notable detections of PFOS and PFOA.
During an Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Town Manager Cathy Willets said the town has stopped obtaining water from the university until further notice and would not use the university’s water in July and August.
Willets said at the meeting that the town sent Mount St. Mary’s a letter saying it will cease purchasing water from the school.
In an email to The Frederick News-Post, Willets said Emmitsburg ceased using the university’s water due to the university’s 2022 water quality report.
The town currently has a contract with the university, which dictates that Emmitsburg can receive up to 100,000 gallons per day from the university. The town usually uses about 10,000 gallons per day, according to Willets.
“[W]e ceased using MSM’s water out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of our Town Attorney,” Willets wrote.
Bill Davies, the university’s vice president for business and finance, said the water from the university’s drinkable water wells is being blended together to lower the overall concentration of PFAS.
The wells are continuously monitored to keep an eye on levels of PFAS contamination, he said. In October 2021, the university sent notices out to its campus community about the presence of PFAS in its water system, as reported by The Mountain Echo.
Davies said Mount St. Mary’s is consulting engineers on implementing filtration technology to adapt the university’s water system, so it can eventually comply with EPA’s proposed maximum contaminant levels.
“We’re doing our best with the information that we have, and as the information gets modified, we’re going to stay compliant, and we’re going to stay to the very best of our ability to make sure that we’re doing all the things we need to do,” he said.
comments
So are the students drinking that water?
Can anyone explain for why the contaminated levels are so high in the individual tanks, such as the sources? Wells or natural springs?
Just curious -- if Emmitsburg can just stop purchasing water from Mount Saint Mary's without any concerns about shortages, why were they buying the water in the first place?
