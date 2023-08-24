Mount Water Problems
A 300,000-gallon tank stores water collected on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University. The town of Emmitsburg has stopped buying water from the university, citing concerns over high levels of PFAS contamination in the water.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The town of Emmitsburg has stopped buying water from Mount St. Mary’s University, citing concerns over high levels of PFAS contamination in the university’s water.

Multiple wells at Mount St. Mary’s showed high detections of PFAS — known as “forever chemicals” — above the latest proposed maximum contaminant levels from the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the university’s 2022 annual drinking water quality report.

TrekMan

So are the students drinking that water?

Report
Frayou

Can anyone explain for why the contaminated levels are so high in the individual tanks, such as the sources? Wells or natural springs?

Report
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Just curious -- if Emmitsburg can just stop purchasing water from Mount Saint Mary's without any concerns about shortages, why were they buying the water in the first place?

Report

