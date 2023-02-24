EMMITSBURG — Iona doesn't look like the rest of the teams in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for men's basketball.
The Gaels are bigger, more athletic and, frankly, more talented than the rest of the teams in the conference, thanks in large part to their accomplished and famous coach that brought this group of players to a tiny Catholic university just outside of New York City.
So, they are able to absorb and recover from big body blows — like the ones Mount St. Mary's delivered in the first half Friday night — better than most and still pull away for an 80-68 road win.
"I mean, you just got to go hit harder," Mount senior guard Deandre Thomas said of the challenge of facing first-place Iona (21-7, 14-3 MAAC), which won for the eighth consecutive time. "I feel like that's where we started going [strong]. We were still playing good defense. It was just offensive rebound, offensive rebound, offensive rebound [for Iona].
"I think that's what wore us down, having to play the whole 25 to 26 seconds of good defense, and then we have to reset the clock two to three times per possession."
The game attracted the first sellout crowd at Knott Arena since the 2017 Northeast Conference championship game, mainly to witness the first appearance at Mount St. Mary's for legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino, who is in his third season as Iona's head coach.
Pitino, 70, exchanged pleasantries with Dottie Phelan, the wife of the late, longtime Mount coach Jim Phelan, and then greeted and conversed briefly with current Mount coach Dan Engelstad on the court right before tip-off.
He then watched his Gaels fall behind quickly and never have even a piece of the lead in the first half.
Mount St. Mary's (10-19, 6-12 MAAC) led by 10 points (28-18) with 8 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the first half.
It was a remarkable difference from the earlier meeting between the teams this month when Iona buried the Mount early and led 48-18 at halftime on its way to a 81-51 win.
"I do think the fight was there," Engelstad said. "Our guys, they played really hard. We had our chances to beat the top team in the league tonight."
But those chances gradually evaporated in the second half, as the Gaels pounded Mount St. Mary's relentlessly on the boards.
They finished the game with a 40-22 edge over the Mount in total rebounds, and they generated 17 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.
Sophomore guard Walter Clayton Jr. heated up in the second half for Iona, scoring 20 of his game-high 28 points after halftime.
"I do think there is another gear defensively that we can go to," Engelstad said. "In the second half, we didn't have that."
In what could be his final home game for Mount St. Mary's, senior guard Jalen Benjamin finished with 27 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Benjamin was honored with the rest of the Mount seniors before the game, though he does have another year of eligibility and could choose to return.
In what was certain to be his final game at Knott Arena after five seasons at the Mount, graduate student Malik Jefferson, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.
Jefferson, who is a 1,000-point scorer and the Mount's all-time leading rebounder, played his 130th game at the Mount, which is one behind former guard Junior Robinson for the most all-time at the school.
The only other Mount scorer in double figures was Thomas, who finished with 12 points.
"I'd say we were with the game plan the whole time, defensively and offensively," Benjamin said. "It was flowing. With a team like that [though], we have to have as [few] errors as possible."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.