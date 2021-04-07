Mount St. Mary's University has named John Nauright the new dean of its school of business.
Nauright will take over as the dean for the university's Richard J. Bolte Sr. School of Business on June 14, according to university officials.
Nauright currently serves as dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services and director of the Clearfield Campus at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania. He directs various programs in topics ranging from business management to sport psychology.
The new dean has lived and worked all over the world from Australia to Barbados and has been a visiting professor at leading universities in Barbados, China, Ghana, India and Russia.
Nauright received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history at University of South Carolina and his Ph.D. in African history, comparative history and political economy at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.
Mount President Timothy Trainor said the university is excited to have Nauright join the community.
“[Nauright's] wealth of experience in both traditional and adult education and years of leadership on multi-campus universities will be invaluable to the Mount as we continue to expand our offerings both in Emmitsburg and Frederick,” Trainor said in a statement.
Nauright said he is thrilled to join the university and looks forward to shaping the business school into a national and international leader in business education.
