EMMITSBURG — While most Mount St. Mary’s University students traveled home for the Thanksgiving holiday and prepared to finish out the semester online, a group of Mount athletes stayed on campus and enjoyed the holiday together.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams were asked to stay on campus for the holiday due to upcoming games and the ongoing pandemic.
The men’s team will play Navy on Saturday and the University of Maryland (UMD) on Sunday, while the women’s team will play UMD on Tuesday.
Men’s coach Dan Engelstad said normally he would have allowed players to travel home for Thanksgiving, but he decided against it this year due to the risk of COVID-19. If the team has even one player test positive for the virus, they would have to shut down all operations for two weeks.
“You see what’s happening in the news, and we thought it was important that we have dinner together as a basketball family and try to limit exposure to other people,” Engelstad said.
He knows it’s hard on the players to be away from their families, but he hopes spending the holiday together will make them realize they have another family with each other.
“We’re just trying to create a family outside of their family where they can feel comfortable,” Engelstad said. “I told all these young men and their parents when I recruited them that we would treat them like our own, and we want to make sure that it’s just not words, but that we’re living that.”
And it was a family atmosphere at the Palmieri Activities Center on Thursday where the men’s team had their meal.
Players scrolled through phones, chatted, said a prayer before eating and had football playing on the TVs. Engelstad’s wife arrived with a tray of desserts and pies.
The main meal was catered from Carriage House Inn, a restaurant in Emmittsburg, and included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese and green beans.
The first tray to go was the ham. Halfway through the meal, the green bean tray was still full.
Jalen Gibbs, a senior player, said he felt weird being away from home on Thanksgiving but that he is happy to be back on court after their season last year was cut short due to COVID.
Naim Miller, a sophomore player agreed, saying it would have been nice to travel home to Pittsburgh to see his family but that he enjoys being with his teammates with whom he has formed strong bonds.
The men’s team played their first game of the season on Wednesday against Morgan State University and won.
When asked what it was like to play without an audience, Miller said it was odd and that he and his teammates had to make a few adjustments to how they handled themselves on the bench.
“We kept getting in trouble because we were too loud on the bench because there were no fans and you could hear everything we were saying,” Miller said.
Engelstad described being back on the court as pure joy.
“It doesn’t matter if there’s fans, we’ve gotten back to everybody loving the game, and for those two hours that we’re in the gym there’s a sense of normalcy,” he said.
As the players ate, Englestad went around and chatted with each of them, knowing the difficulties of being away from home on such a family-centered holiday. He was confident of one thing, however.
“I’m sure the food tastes a little bit better because we had a win yesterday,” he said.
