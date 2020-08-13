The largest freshman class in the history of Mount St. Mary’s University moved into their dorm rooms this week amidst new procedures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students moved in over two days in staggered times and were only allowed to bring two guests to help them.
For the most part, the scene on campus Thursday morning looked similar to previous move-in days, only with fewer people and some additional steps to go through before arriving at residence halls.
Every person arriving on campus had to get their temperature checked and every arriving student was tested for the coronavirus by health officials through a nasal swab test. Results are expected within 48 hours, said Donna Klinger, director of Public Relations and Communications for the Mount.
Random tests will also be conducted during the semester, according to a press release from the university.
If a student tests positive, they will be moved into one of many dedicated isolation spaces on campus where they will continue to remotely attend classes and be able to access all campus resources. Students will also have the option to return home.
The Mount’s Class of 2024 is approximately 650 students who hail from 33 states and seven countries. This new class is also the most diverse the Mount has ever seen with 42 percent of students identifying as people of color and 30 percent speaking more than one language.
Trent Aughinbaugh moved into a room in Sheridan Hall on Thursday. Originally from Charles County, he said he had gone through a few different emotions over the past week leading up to move-in day.
“Up until last week it was just nothing but pure excitement and then for the past couple days I’ve been getting really homesick and stuff like that before I even left,” Aughinbaugh said. “Today actually moving in is bringing back the excitement.”
Aughinbaugh plans to double major in business and accounting. He said he was a little nervous about coming to campus in the midst of a pandemic and hopes other students continue to be responsible and follow guidelines.
“I’m going to definitely take precautions because I don’t want to get [the virus] but I just hope everyone else does because I want everyone to have their actual college experience. I don’t want to go home and just do Zoom classes again,” he said.
Aughinbaugh’s mother Michelle said she felt mixed emotions. She is sad that her son won’t have the typical first semester freshman experience but is also glad the university didn’t decide to go fully virtual.
“I know there are a lot of people who said ‘how can you possibly let your children come during this pandemic?’ But we’re trusting the Mount,” she said. “As a senior who went through the pandemic they lost so much already...and you know, you want that for your kid. You want them to have all those special memories.”
Leah Palmesano, another freshman from upstate New York, said she feels lucky to be able to live on campus.
“I’m just happy that I’m one of the lucky ones that could get away and go to college,” she said and added that she felt prepared to move to Maryland since the rules and restrictions are similar to those in effect in New York.
Both Aughinbaugh and Palmesano chose to reside in double occupancy rooms. Many of the rooms in campus residence halls are double occupancy this year. According to Klinger, many of the triple occupancy rooms were converted down to double occupancy to comply with CDC guidelines. Additionally, many of the quads were converted into triples and the furniture was configured in traditional double rooms to meet guidelines.
Jamie Chong Brown, associate director of Residence Life at the Mount, added that there are 16 freshmen living in single rooms.
The freshmen class will go through an orientation session on Friday and the university’s upperclassmen will move onto campus over the weekend. Classes will begin Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.