When Rita Anoh left Ghana at age 15, advice from her aunts on how to navigate her first solo flight was pretty sparse, she said at Mount St. Mary's University graduation on Saturday.
It was essentially: Follow your flight connection, and get off at the third stop on the train, she told the crowd.
Anoh gave a speech billed “Greetings on behalf of the undergraduates,” and discussed her and her classmates' journey.
She spoke at Knott Arena, where 566 students walked in the ceremony out of 616 total graduates honored this year, according to university spokesperson Donna Klinger.
The resilience of the undergraduate class — which began school in the fall of 2019, then was sent home to learn remotely in the spring of 2020, as President Timothy Trainor said — was a theme.
“You persevered and you were resilient when life changed constantly over the next few years,” Trainor said, prompting applause.
“Perhaps more than any other graduating year, we are bonded together by what we’ve gone through,” Anoh said in her speech.
Anoh received the Edward J. Flannigan Memorial Prize, given to someone in the senior class who represents the university’s ethos in conduct and scholarship, Trainor said. She graduated summa cum laude.
The celebration marked the 215th commencement exercises for the University, Trainor noted. It featured graduate Todd Bowles, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who took courses online and finished up his degree.
His mother died in 2009, “and the only thing she asked me was to make sure I got my degree,” he said. “That stuck with me for a long time,” he added, as well as his desire to set an example for his children.
Mount St. Mary’s students returned to campus by the fall of 2020 and took hybrid courses, then returned to “normal” by this past year, said Rita Marcotte, 22, who studied English and secondary education.
“Last year, thankfully, we were blessed to have a completely normal year,” she said.
Still, in the moment, even in hybrid classes, “it was still frustrating to know you weren't getting the same education when you were virtual in your dorm room,” she said.
“We knew what it could have been,” she added.
Gerry and Lynn Polizzi said they were proud of niece Amber Ryan, 23, who finished her MBA in 2023.
Lynn Polizzi said she is “beyond beyond proud. Amber is one of the strongest people I know. She had a lot of adversity growing up, a lot of challenges.”
Ryan said she was in foster care from ages 6 to 9 before going to live with her parents.
“I think my past situation, and everything I learned, has definitely made me more headstrong, and definitely has made me want more in life,” she said.
Ryan studied business marketing as an undergrad, beginning in 2018, then obtained her master’s.
“It was something I wanted to do for myself," she said, and she wanted to set an example for her younger brother.
Chris Dell, 27, of Clarksburg, recalled his wife, Audrey Dell, having a C-section and finishing her master's thesis a few weeks later in October 2022.
Both work at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, he said.
“i remember when she was submitting her paper. ... She had the baby in one hand, and she was giving her a bottle, while she was clicking the submit button,” he said.
For another family, despite challenges from COVID-19, including one of their children suffering from a severe infection in April 2021, it was a celebratory day.
Michael and Sabrina Burroughs wore T-shirts that said “Proud Parents Trifecta” with the dates of their three children's graduations on them — two from Mount St. Mary's and one from Catholic University.
“Having three kids go through college and graduate is the most exciting thing in the world for us,” Michael Burroughs said.
Anoh gave some final advice for graduates heading out into the world, referencing the difficulties of making a connecting flight through Heathrow Airport at age 15.
“You are ready to be the agent of change our world so desperately needs," she said.
“Put your seats in the upright position, stow your tray tables and get ready for landing. It is time to make your connecting flight,” she said, to a standing ovation.
