Looking at the groups of families seated throughout Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary’s University Monday evening, Michelle Fowler’s family looked a little different.
For starters, they were cardboard.
Life-size, all seated in a group, socially distant from other families. But cardboard.
Fowler graduated from the Mount on Monday with a Masters in the Art of Teaching, and she wanted to make sure her family was there in some form.
So, she blew up some pictures of them and stuck them on some cardboard. She made cutouts of her two sisters, her 23-year-old daughter, and her grandchild. They all were unable to attend due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
“The idea of sitting here by myself just broke my heart and I had to find a way to include them — both for me and for them because it was breaking their hearts not to be here...it’s a huge day,” Fowler said.
It was one of four celebratory days that the Mount had organized to honor the Class of 2020.
After the traditional May graduation ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 the university put together a committee of faculty, staff, and students to determine how they could safely celebrate the graduates said Donna Klinger, Director of Public Relations & Communications for the Mount.
A student survey that was sent out made it clear that the graduates wanted an in-person ceremony and were willing to wait for it.
The committee suggested dates for an in-person ceremony in July, August, and October but soon it became clear that one, large gathering would not be possible, Klinger explained in an email.
Therefore, the decision was made to hold four outdoor events on a much smaller scale. Monday’s ceremony was moved inside due to rain.
Attendance for each ceremony was capped at 250 people. Around 50 graduates could choose to sign up for each date and bring up to four guests.
Each attendee was required to complete a health survey, have their temperature taken upon arrival, and wear a mask. Seating was blocked out in the stands in groups of four and graduates sat in chairs on the floor spaced six feet apart.
Students were mailed their diplomas in June along with honor cords, their cap and gown, a commemorative program, and congratulatory notes from alumni. The tube graduates received when walking across the stage held an art print of the Mount. There were no handshakes, no procession, and no cap toss.
Mount St. Mary’s had 548 graduates this year and approximately 36 percent signed up to attend one of the in-person ceremonies, according to Klinger.
Courtney Varley, who graduated on Monday with a Bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education said she is grateful to have been given the opportunity to walk across the stage.
“It’s definitely a blessing that we could go to a school where we can have a graduation because I know a lot of bigger schools weren’t able to,” Varley said. “Even though it’s not what we pictured it’s definitely a blessing to still be together. And we have a lot better of a view because there’s not a lot of people here.”
Veronica Balick who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and biology, and who will be pursuing higher studies in the United Kingdom as a Fulbright scholar agreed.
“To think that the end of this year was nothing like we planned but to still get some sort of closure with this is really good,” she said.
Klinger said giving students a sense of closure was one of the Mount’s main missions in holding the small ceremonies.
“These students, in particular the undergraduates, missed out on some of the Mount’s most loved tradition...they left campus abruptly and lost the opportunity to say goodbye to and celebrate their accomplishments with their friends of four years,” Klinger said.
The intimate ceremonies allowed the students, their families, and the university to take pride in their accomplishments.
The last of the four ceremonies will be held on Wednesday evening outdoors weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.