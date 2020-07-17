Summer orientation for incoming Mount St. Mary’s University students looked quite different this year — with temperature checks and health questionnaires, social distancing restrictions and face coverings, and tissues and hand sanitizer bottles given out as souvenirs.
It’s orientation in the midst of a global pandemic, but that didn’t prevent staff and student orientation leaders of the Mount from making sure every student was comfortable and excited to come to campus.
“I’ve gotten a multitude of comments saying how safe they feel here and they feel they’re in good hands because we are constantly reminding please social distance, please wear your mask,” said Jackie Candito, a rising sophomore and student orientation leader.
This year’s incoming Class of 2024 is the largest in the university’s history with more than 600 students, according to Donna Klinger, director of public relations and communications for the Mount.
It is also the most diverse. Forty-two percent of incoming students identify as people of color and 30 percent speak more than one language. The new students hail from 28 states and 10 countries.
In years past, the Mount has held an orientation for new students over the course of three days. Approximately 200 students would flock to campus each day and spend hours walking around, participating in activities, and getting to know their peers and the faculty.
This year, to comply with health restrictions, orientation has been cut down to groups of 20 students in each session — morning and afternoon — over the course of 10 days.
“It used to be kind of a big event with a lot of energy and now it’s more of an intimate feel with the smaller groups,” Mallory Wishard, assistant dean of Student Life and Director of New Student Programming, said.
The students are allowed to bring one guest and they spend a few hours hearing from administrators, touring residence halls, and getting their questions answered. Even though orientation looks much different this year, Candito thinks the smaller group settings have actually been beneficial to incoming students.
“I think it enables them to use their voice a little more, it’s less intimidating...there are just as many of us but less students so everyone has the opportunity to get their questions answered,” she said.
Incoming freshman Annie Brennan said she was nervous about coming to campus before orientation, but getting her questions answered has made her feel less stressed.
“Now that I’ve met more people and seen that everyone is in the same boat, I’m not as nervous, just excited and ready to move in,” Brennan said.
Wishard said the university felt it was important to allow students to come experience campus in person at least once before starting their new journey.
Student orientation leader Patrick O’Hanlon agreed.
“The big thing at the Mount is that we’re a family and we thought it was important to bring in the new members of the family and allow them to be on campus and meet the faculty,” O’Hanlon said.
When asked how she feels about starting college in the midst of the coronavirus, Brennan said she’s not concerned but has set herself up to know the experience will be a little untraditional.
“It’s going to be different and I should expect it to be different, but I believe that if we push through it, we’ll eventually make it better, and if we stick to distancing and masks right now, it’ll only be better in the future,” Brennan said.
Her mother, Heidi Brennan, said she is glad her daughter has the option to even come to campus in the fall.
“Some of her friends aren’t able to go to their universities and I think they’ve taken really good precautions,” she said.
Making sure that both parents and students are aware of the safety measures the Mount has put in place is a top priority when students come for orientation Wishard said.
“It’s one thing to see what protocols we’re putting into place and have that written in an email but to actually be on campus and see all of the hard work coming together...I think it’s just really reassuring to students and their families,” Wishard said.
For the fall semester, the Mount plans to use a hybrid model for classes. Students will take turns attending classes in-person and virtually. Dorm rooms will be limited to two students each and there will be staggered meal times and enforced social distancing in the dining hall.
Additionally, the semester will begin one week earlier on Aug. 17 and there will be no fall break. According to the university’s website, this will allow students to finish classes before they go home for Thanksgiving. After the Thanksgiving holiday, students will take final exams online and are not expected to return to campus until January. During a parent panel discussion at orientation, staff also made parents aware that students are being discouraged from traveling home on the weekends in order to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus.
It’s a lot to ask, but it seems to be a trade-off that both parents and students are willing to make, said Jack Chielli, vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications at the Mount.
“I think parents and students are understanding of the sacrifices we are all making...in order to have something as close to a traditional college experience, safely, as we can make it,” he said.
Some families have opted for a full virtual semester, which the university is accommodating, Chielli said, but most new students seem ready to come to campus.
“I think they’re pretty comfortable with their decision given the circumstances,” he said.
Taylor Moore, an incoming freshman said she’s excited to start at the Mount, despite the restrictions. She is from New Jersey and her mother Jennifer Moore said Taylor is ready because of everything she has already been through.
“I think because we’re from New Jersey and we’re one of the hardest-hit states...I think she’s ready to come here with whatever they have because she’s prepared for it and she’s been doing it since March,” Jennifer Moore said.
Wishard and her team is aware of this very fact – that most, if not all of these students, have been through an unparalleled storm, and she thinks that even having a little event such as orientation gives these incoming students a sense of hope.
“We know that you’ve just faced some of the toughest months of your life thus far and there were things that were taken away from you that we know we can’t give you back, but at this point, that chapter is over,” Wishard said. “You’re a part of the Mount family now and we’re going to take care of you every step of the way.”
