A Mount St. Mary’s University student has been awarded a 2021-2022 Barry M. Goldwater scholarship, becoming the first second-year student at the university to receive the prestigious award.
Rita Anoh, a sophomore at the Mount who immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana five years ago, is one of 410 college students nationwide who were selected for the scholarship this year from a pool of more than 1,250 students. Anoh, a biochemistry major, will receive up to $7,500 to cover tuition, fees, books and room and board for both her junior and senior years at the college in Emmitsburg.
The Goldwater Scholarship was established by the U.S. Congress in 1986 and recognizes college sophomores and juniors who show exceptional promise of becoming the nation’s next generation of research leaders in the areas of natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.
“College sophomores and juniors compete for the Goldwater Scholarship, and typically the vast majority of awardees are juniors, so [Anoh’s] achievement is especially impressive,” Jamie Gianoutsos, director of the Office of Competitive Scholarships and associate professor of history, said in a prepared statement.
According to a news release from the Mount, Anoh worked this past summer in the lab of Patrick Lombardi, an assistant professor of chemistry at the Mount. Anoh investigated how DNA damage in cells is detected and repaired. She continued her research in the Lombardi laboratory during this academic year, and this summer, she will participate in the Caltech WAVE Fellows program in the laboratory of Douglas Rees.
Lombardi said he has been impressed with Anoh’s work in the lab, per Mount officials. He said her bench skills and ability to multitask are extraordinary for her age.
In addition to working in the lab, Anoh works as a resident assistant at an assisted living facility and as a tutor and lab teaching assistant at the Mount.
In her scholarship application, Anoh mentioned how her upbringing shaped her.
“I find growing up with a different cultural background and fewer resources encourages me to take advantage of what is available to me now,” she said.
Anoh plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biochemistry after graduating from the Mount and hopes to have her own research laboratory one day where she can invent new therapies and mentor aspiring research scientists.
