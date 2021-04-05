Mount St. Mary's University plans to return to "near-normal" operations and face-to-face instruction for undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester, according to university officials.
Remote learning and teaching options will only be available by exception.
This school year, the university in Emmitsburg offered classes in a hybrid format with a vast majority of students living on campus with health restrictions in place. According to a news release, only 15 percent of students this year chose a fully remote learning environment.
In a prepared statement, Mount St. Mary's President Timothy Trainor said he expects many members of the Mount community to be vaccinated by the time the fall semester arrives.
"As a result, our planning for the fall is based on the expectation that we will be approaching pre-COVID-19 conditions,” Trainor said. “This not only means a return to full on-campus instruction, but also the complete range of on-campus living, learning, research, service and extracurricular activities that are a major part of the Mount experience.”
Undergraduate classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 23, with first-year students moving in on Aug. 19.
The university also plans to resume offering study abroad opportunities to students in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.