Shepherd University and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research will work together to provide student training in STEM fields with a focus on biomedical research. From left: Vladimir Popov, Frederick National Lab chief innovation officer; Dr. Ethan Dmitrovsky, Frederick National Lab director; Mary J.C. Hendrix, Shepherd University's president; and Robert Warburton, Shepherd College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics dean.

 Photo courtesy of Shepherd University

Through a recently announced partnership, Shepherd University and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research will work together to provide student training in STEM fields with a focus on biomedical research.

Both institutions will host visits, seminars and share technical expertise for workforce development and community involvement, according to a news release on Tuesday from the university.

