Through a recently announced partnership, Shepherd University and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research will work together to provide student training in STEM fields with a focus on biomedical research.
Both institutions will host visits, seminars and share technical expertise for workforce development and community involvement, according to a news release on Tuesday from the university.
The memorandum of understanding will allow students to participate in research projects using the most modern equipment and techniques, Robert Warburton, dean of Shepherd's College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, said in the news release.
The relationship between institutions will also benefit Shepherd's faculty, Warburton said in the news release, by allowing them to work on various projects with the laboratory's research scientists.
“The availability of such an extraordinary group of staff and scientists at [the laboratory] within close proximity could allow many of them to become regularly invited speakers for seminars and symposia, guest lecturers in our classes, and to become involved as external reviewers for student capstone projects and senior thesis work,” Warburton said.
In the news release, Dr. Ethan Dmitrovsky — director of the cancer laboratory — said he and his colleagues are eager to "connect with and inspire the next generation of STEM professionals."
“We are proud members of the Frederick community and look forward to engaging with Shepherd University faculty to enhance both Shepherd and [the cancer laboratory],” Dmitrovsky said.
