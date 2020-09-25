Mount St. Mary’s has received a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Academic Research Enhancement Award, also known as an AREA Grant or an R15, for $433,784.
The grant will provide increased summer research opportunities for students, travel to scientific conferences, and access to experimental approaches with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.
The grant will support six undergraduate researchers working full time in the laboratory for nine-week periods during the next three summers and fund equipment use costs at collaborators’ laboratories at Johns Hopkins University.
Included in the grant application were student findings from summer research opportunities with the Mount’s School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Many were working on a project led by Assistant Professor of Chemistry Patrick Lombardi. The project is aiming to better understand cell DNA and its repair mechanisms.
According to a press release Lombardi immediately shared news of the grant with his students.
“I wanted the students to know they’re making exciting discoveries about an important biological question. I hope they feel a sense of personal accomplishment in the application’s success,” he said.
The grant will allow continued work on the project by students.
