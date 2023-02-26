Lincoln School Documentary
Attendees watch a screening of a documentary, “Back to Our By-Gone Days,” which chronicles the history of the Lincoln School. The AARCH Society of Frederick County showed the documentary during a special church service at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Stories from graduates of the Lincoln School — Frederick County’s first secondary institution for African Americans — brings the school’s history to life, said Rose Chaney.

Chaney attended the Lincoln School until she was in 10th grade and then transferred to Frederick High School, where she graduated in 1963. She, like others who attended the Lincoln School for years before going to another high school, considers herself a Lincoln alumni, first and foremost.

