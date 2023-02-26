Stories from graduates of the Lincoln School — Frederick County’s first secondary institution for African Americans — brings the school’s history to life, said Rose Chaney.
Chaney attended the Lincoln School until she was in 10th grade and then transferred to Frederick High School, where she graduated in 1963. She, like others who attended the Lincoln School for years before going to another high school, considers herself a Lincoln alumni, first and foremost.
“You can hear that Lincoln was segregated, but until you hear the stories, you don’t get the effect that it had,” said Chaney, also a longtime board member for the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society.
During a special Black History Month celebration at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday, the AARCH Society showed its latest historical documentary, “Back to Our By-Gone Days,” which chronicles the history of the Lincoln School.
The service featured music from the Frederick County Black History Gospel Choir and performances from Strong Tower Christian Church Dance Ministry, and the congregation recognized the numerous Lincoln School graduates who attended Sunday’s event.
There was also a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” from Dwayne Jenkins that prompted church ushers to walk the aisles with tissue boxes.
Lincoln High School opened on All Saints Street in Frederick in 1923 and it later expanded to students in grades one through 12, according to the AARCH Society. Before the opening of the school, African American children had to leave Frederick County to get a secondary education.
The documentary — which features a collection of stories and anecdotes from several people, including Chaney, who attended the Lincoln School before it closed in the early 1960s — is an embodiment of the AARCH Society’s mission, said organization President Protean Gibril.
“We collect, we identify and then we share things with you,” she said.
Royal Lawson Jr., who graduated from the Lincoln School in 1958 and was also in the documentary, said he appreciated that the collection of stories would preserve the history of the school for future generations.
For Lawson, that means sharing the school’s history with his seven grandchildren.
In his closing remarks, Pastor Rex Bowens Sr. said, “Sometimes we forget that someone had to pay a price to us to get to where we are.”
“They got us this far,” he said. “But it’s up to us to get a little further.”
