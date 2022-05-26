The Frederick Police Department determined that two threats by sixth grade students against St. John Regional Catholic School this week were not "credible," a department spokesman said.
The two threats were discovered at separate times. The first was discovered on Monday and the second was discovered Monday going into Tuesday during an investigation of the first threat, according to FPD spokesman Allen Etzler.
Following an investigation, FPD deemed both threats “not to be credible,” Etzler said.
This means the police found no serious plan or ability to carry out the threats. Etzler said police have not been given a reason to believe that either student had access to a firearm.
No criminal charges have been filed, he said.
St. John Principal Annette Jones sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening outlining the turn of events.
According to the letter, the first threat was made directly to the school with a specific date and time for a planned shooting. That was when FPD was notified and began the investigation, the letter said.
The letter added that through the investigation, a second threat was discovered in which a student mentioned a plan to bring a gun to school and harm classmates.
The letter said both threats were discovered through the social media app Snapchat and through conversations with students.
Both students were removed from the school, and will remain so until the investigation is over, Jones said. At no time were any students in danger, she emphasized.
“We take all threats very seriously and have an assessment team in place that works with the [FPD] and Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools,” Jones wrote in the letter.
Following the threats, Etzler said, Sgt. Rebecca Carrado and Officer Robert Quintin went to a community meeting Wednesday night and gave St. John parents from the sixth grade class a PowerPoint presentation and tips on how to deal with and manage threats on their children’s social media accounts.
This included keeping track of their children's passwords, checking in on children's social media use and empowering them to report anything suspicious, no matter how inconsequential, he said.
In addition to responding to the threats and the education followup, Etzler said, FPD will maintain a presence at the school to make sure the St. John community feels safe.
Jones added that the school has many safety measures in place. Many were just added to the school in recent years, like a buzzer system to grant access to visitors, cameras and higher fencing. On Wednesday morning, the school practiced lockdown drills.
"This has been difficult especially given what happened in Texas," she said, referring to a shooting on Tuesday at an elementary school, "and so we wanted to make sure that we had another reminder of the seriousness of how much we take the safety concerns here."
“Following the threats, Etzler said, Sgt. Rebecca Carrado and Officer Robert Quintin went to a community meeting Wednesday night and gave St. John parents from the sixth grade class a PowerPoint presentation and tips on how to deal with and manage threats…” just sixth grade parents?
The more I read about the TX school shooting, the worse the story gets, about the abject failure by everyone, on every single level.
Pro Tip #1: When you hear 12 shots fired just outside your elementary school, do *not* leave the door propped WIDE open for the shooter to stroll through!
Robb Elementary teacher propped door open prior to shooting: Officials
by Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter | | May 27, 2022
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/crime/robb-elementary-teacher-propped-door-open-prior-to-shooting-officials
Let's ask ourselves, "When did school shootings start becoming a more frequent occurrence?"
Answer: AFTER our *government* made schools an easy (unarmed) target--
"The Gun-Free School Zones Act was introduced in the Senate by Herb Kohl of WI on Feb. 5, 1990, and signed into law by George H. W. Bush on Nov. 29, 1990."
After shooting his own grandmother in the face, the 18yo, shooter walked through an unlocked TX elementary school door to begin his *hour-long* killing spree.
The cops were at the school within minutes, but the armed LEOs, were used to hold frantic & desperate parents at a distance, under force, for up to an hour, (pinned on the ground, in cuffs, pepper sprayed, etc.) to stop them from rushing into the school to rescue their children, who were being shot to death inside. The recorded videos are circulating.
When highly trained cops, in gun-happy Texas, can't be trusted to save tiny school children from 1 armed attacker, we've now reached the point of every man for himself.
We must home school our kids & grandkids, + learn to defend ourselves.
You can home school if you want, welcome to America and the land of free choice. However, don't do it for safety reasons. I'm fairly certain mire kids under the age of 17 die in household and car accidents then from school shootings. The recent headline news that gun violence is now the number 1 killer of children actually includes up to 19 year olds. (Aka all the recent city gun violence increasing cross the country, not I'm schools.)
All gun deaths most end.
Are you advocating for more kids being shot while attending school before it’s a big deal?
Clearly you feel guns are more important then children’s lives, living with threats of being killed in a school war zones.
An8 year old year older today that survived the atrocity explained how he is being taught how to avoid being killed while attending classes. He’s afraid to go back to school. Really? But there are those that respecting gender identity is off limits. That harms children’s innocence. 🙇♂️
No. The loose handling, poorly regulated, gun addiction must be addressed.
Mass murders using assault weapons has become the norm. 20 police officers were outside the school for 45 minutes while victims called 911 for help. They died.
