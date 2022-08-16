The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Frederick County Public Schools are reminding parents and students about bus safety as the new school year starts Wednesday.
In a news release, the two entities reminded drivers to allow for more space as they follow buses.
If drivers are on an undivided road, cars from either direction must stop. Drivers must stop when they see yellow or red lights flashing and the stop arm extended.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when it’s stopped to load or unload children, the release said.
They also reminded drivers to stay alert around a school bus, since children can be unpredictable.
The departments reminded children to stand six feet from the curb while they wait for a bus.
Children should cross in front of the bus, and not behind it, the release said. Children should make eye contact with the bus driver before crossing, and should cross 10 feet from the bus.
If a child were to drop something near the bus, they should not pick it up and tell the bus driver instead.
Children walking to and from school were advised to stay on the sidewalk, stay off their phones and be attentive, and to watch for vehicles when crossing the street.
