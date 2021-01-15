Students at The Banner School in Frederick marched on Friday in the name of civility and peace in response to the riots seen at the Capitol last week and to honor the legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
Just before the end of the school day, students marched around the school’s main circle, carrying posters with messages of peace and equality. One student’s sign read, “Civility not hostility” and others had brightly colored drawings of King.
“Today we’re gathering together because that’s what communities do ... and you’re showing what matters to you,” Dena Zook-Howell, the school’s principal, said to students as they marched.
The Banner School is a nonreligious private school located just outside downtown Frederick. It serves students from pre-K through eighth grade and has about 160 students enrolled. The school is currently open and holding in-person classes, although families did have the option to remain virtual.
The school had already planned to spend the week learning about and celebrating the life of King, but after the events at the Capitol, Zook-Howell said it felt necessary to teach students the distinction between violent and non-violent protests.
“I didn’t want students to feel like in order to be nonviolent or in order to be civil they had to also be silent. So we really wanted to give kids the practice in using their voice to put positive things out in the world,” she said.
And it was a perfect way to tie in everything that King stood for, she added.
“We have this American hero in Dr. King, and he is a hero for so many reasons—speaking truth to power, pursuing nonviolence as a means for creating change in the world, and it just seemed like a really important time to make a connection between what we learned while studying his life and emulating him, and then what we lose if we don’t,” Howell said.
Students were given a choice of whether they wanted to participate in Friday’s march, and every student at the school chose to walk. There were also a few students who tuned in virtually.
Zoe Duffy, a seventh-grader, said she decided to march because equality is important to her. She carried a poster that said, “Why should race matter?”
“I think [race] is such a thing that...people tend to make judgments about, but I think love should matter, and your character should matter,” she said.
Fellow seventh-grader Amina Ramsoondar said she and her peers wanted to come together and emulate how to be peaceful.
“Things that have been happening lately are really unjust and unfair and not peaceful and are not holding up to the country’s standards, so we just wanted to show that we believe that non-violence and being peaceful is the only way to achieve things and make a difference,” she said.
Jameson McClintock, a first-grader, had a simple message on his sign. “Be nice always,” it read.
When asked why he chose that message, Jameson said, “Be nice always because you can hurt someone’s feelings.”
Jameson’s friend, Leonidas Arellano, who is also in first grade, said he was marching because some people don’t have peace, and that’s all he wants.
Students and faculty marched around the circle for about a half-hour while songs about unity and peace played from a speaker. Howell hopes the activity teaches students that they can be active citizens without resorting to violence.
“I’m hoping that they realize that you can be an engaged citizen in positive ways,” she said. “We really don’t want our kids to think that being nonviolent is the same thing as being passive or being a bystander. We want our kids to realize that citizenship is about being active, but you can be active and be positive as well.”
