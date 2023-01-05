Minority Business Contracts
Kecheri Groff, an embroidery machine operator at Custom Imprint on North Market Street, checks her work on six shirts on which she was applying an embroidered logo Thursday afternoon. The shop, which has been in business for nearly 25 years, is a minority-owned business that the city of Frederick often contracts with.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Twenty percent of Frederick's procurement spending in 2022 went to small, women-, or minority-owned businesses, as the city continues to develop a program to ensure more equitable spending in city business.

More than $8.8 million of the $44 million the city spent on procurement last year went to small businesses owned by women or minorities, according to data that members of the city's staff presented to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.

