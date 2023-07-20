Ann Wagner Banner School Head
Ann Wagner has been named head of school at The Banner School.

When students return to The Banner School this fall, they'll have a new head of school in addition to a new building.

Ann Wagner is the school's new chief. In an interview Thursday, she said her decades of work in education have taken her around the world.

