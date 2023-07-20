When students return to The Banner School this fall, they'll have a new head of school in addition to a new building.
Ann Wagner is the school's new chief. In an interview Thursday, she said her decades of work in education have taken her around the world.
Wagner has worked at international schools in China, Cambodia and, most recently, Ethiopia. She described herself as an "avid traveler," and said she and her husband have visited more than 30 countries.
Those experiences have informed her perspectives on teaching and school management, Wagner said.
"One thing I really have come away with is that kids are kids no matter where you are," she said. "They all have the same hopes and dreams. They all have parents who really want the best for them. They're all wonderful and funny and curious and imaginative."
At Banner — which is moving from its decades-long home on North Market Street to a property on Dill Avenue in downtown Frederick — Wagner hopes to help students embrace "global awareness," she said.
"I want them to understand that they are citizens of the world," she said.
Until late 2021, Wagner worked as head of school at Sandford International School in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
She'd still be there, she said, if it weren't due to a civil war in the country that began creeping close to its capital city, where Wagner lived and worked. The U.S. state department told Wagner and her husband to return home.
Wagner — who grew up near Chicago and lived in Los Angeles for years — has lived in Maryland for about a year. She most recently worked at Oldfields School, a private all-girls boarding school in Baltimore County.
Before taking the job at Banner, she hadn't spent much time in Frederick, she said.
But since getting to know the area, she's found it to be "very dynamic."
"I've been delighted at my experience," she said. "There's so much to do here."
Wagner laughed as she recounted her time at the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race last weekend.
She said she was excited about Banner's new building and its proximity to downtown Frederick.
The school is taking over a facility previously occupied by Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which is moving to a building on Thomas Johnson Drive.
The new Banner school doesn't have any green space, but Wagner said she hoped to take advantage of nearby Baker Park. School officials might explore other solutions, too, she said.
"We have to be creative," she said.
Banner serves elementary and middle schoolers, from pre-K through eighth grade.
Wagner praised the school's longevity: It's been in Frederick for more than 40 years.
Communicating well with school employees, students and families will be a top priority, Wagner said.
"I want to make sure that they get their due," she said. "This community has made this place what it is for over 40 years. I'm happy to be a part of that, and I'm hopeful that I'm going to be able to bring some different perspectives and maybe some fresh energy to what’s already going really well here."
