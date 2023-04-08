Friends of Catholic Education
From left: Bill Milani, president of the Friends of Catholic Education board of trustees; Lynne Phelan Robinson, a Fr. John McElroy recipient; keynote speaker Antonio “A.J.” Perez Jr.; Wayne Matthews, a Fr. John McElroy recipient; and Michele Corr, executive director of Friends of Catholic Education.

Friends of Catholic Education honored Lynne Phelan Robinson and Wayne Matthews with the Fr. John McElroy Award at the annual dinner at Ceresville Mansion.

The award goes to people who have furthered Catholic education in Frederick County.

