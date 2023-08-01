Lucy School, an arts-based school near Middletown, has a new leader and has transitioned from a private school to an independent one.
Conrad Wildsmith, an educator who most recently led a Montessori school in Massachusetts, is now head of school at Lucy School.
In an interview last week, Wildsmith — who has also worked in leadership roles at language immersion and international schools — said he was drawn to Lucy School’s curriculum, which emphasizes time in nature and focuses heavily on creative arts.
“I just sort of fell in love with the philosophy of the arts and the connection to the outdoors,” he said.
Wildsmith has been an educator for more than 30 years, he said. He started as a fourth grade teacher, but eventually moved into school administration, focusing on non-traditional programs like Montessori schools.
“As a student myself, I really did not intersect very well with the traditional school model where you sit in desks and follow a bell schedule,” Wildsmith said. “When I became a teacher, I joined a very traditional system, but tried really hard to make my classroom as nontraditional as possible.”
Lucy School specializes in “process drama,” where students take on roles as historical or fictional characters alongside their classmates and teachers to learn about a time, place, or idea.
For instance, fifth grade students spend weeks pretending to be Civil War soldiers, interacting with generals, writing in wartime diaries and drafting letters for families back home.
Process drama is improvisation-based. Students and teachers can change the narrative as they go along.
The school’s campus is situated on 17 acres, surrounded by rolling farmland between Myersville and Middletown. Students there spend more time outside than they would in a typical school setting.
Wildsmith said he was excited about the new role.
Lucy School recently transitioned from a private school to an independent school. The change means the school is now a nonprofit governed by a board of trustees, rather than a private organization run solely by its founders, who are nearing retirement, Wildsmith said.
The change won’t affect tuition or students’ day-to-day experience, Wildsmith said.
“As a nonprofit, the board can set a future for the school that doesn’t depend on a founder, or one head of school,” he said. “It’s a system that’s set up to thrive for a long, long time.”
