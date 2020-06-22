Mother Seton School announced the appointment of a new assistant principal.
Alexis Burns, who has worked for the school for the past year as a special education teacher, will begin a dual roll on July 1 as both assistant principal and special education teacher.
A former student of Mother Seton, Burns said in a statement that she is "enthused" to begin her new position.
“My love for Mother Seton has been life-long and this opportunity allows me to give back even more to the school ... and continue to serve our wonderful students,” Burns said.
During her time as a teacher, Burns helped implement the Orton-Gillingham model to assist students with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia and created a sensory hallway.
Mother Seton Principal Kathleen Kilty said she is grateful that Burns accepted the position.
“I’m excited to work with her... I believe that her dual role of teacher and administrator will help to make Mother Seton School truly a ‘School for All’," Kilty said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.