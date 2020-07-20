Saint John’s Catholic Prep has decided to reopen its doors this fall and allow students to come to campus for instruction through a hybrid model.
The high school in Buckeystown published its “2020-2021 Post COVID-19 Reopening Plan” last week, which has been officially approved by the school’s Board of Trustees.
The reopening plan outlines a hybrid model of both in-person and virtual instruction. Students in each grade level will be split into two groups and will attend school on alternating days.
It is similar to the Frederick County Public Schools reopening plan which focuses on a hybrid model that would bring groups of students to school at the beginning and end of the week.
FCPS has still not determined if it will reopen through a hybrid model or if it will follow other Maryland counties and begin the fall semester fully online. Surrounding school systems such as Montgomery and Washington counties have opted to begin fully online.
In SJCP’s model, one group of students will attend school on Mondays and Wednesday while another attends on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, all students will learn online unless their grade has been selected to come to school and participate in special instruction and class bonding activities.
SJCP President Thomas Powell said these special Fridays will most often be used for freshmen in order to help them get acclimated with the school and with their transition from middle to high school.
The reason an alternating day hybrid model was chosen instead of blocks of days for each group, similar to FCPS's plan, was so students can have some sort of routine, Principal Will Knotek said.
“Coming in two days and then having a five-day break potentially, it’s hard to get into any type of routine,” Knotek said. “So by spreading them out throughout the week would just give [students] that consistency and routine that we know that teenagers thrive off of.”
To maintain social distancing while students are in school, class sizes will be reduced to an average of eight students per class and desks will be properly distanced.
Students will follow block schedules in order to minimize traffic in hallways and will be required to wear face masks at all times unless eating lunch or participating in instruction that could be impeded by the use of masks.
Students will be required to sit six feet apart in the school's “Viking Cafe" for lunch and are being asked to bring lunch from home if possible.
Upon arrival, students and staff will go through a basic health screening which will include a temperature check and questionnaire.
Every classroom has been outfitted with a camera that will project the entire classroom via Zoom. Students will have the ability to view the entire classroom and teacher and vice versa.
Families are also allowed to choose a full virtual option if there are specific health or other safety concerns.
“If you're not comfortable for whatever reason in sending your child [to school] during the pandemic then keep the child at home, but they will not miss a beat in terms of their instruction,” Powell said.
The reopening plan was developed over several weeks in May and June and put together by an appointed task force that consisted of school administrators, faculty, staff and consultants. There was one parent on the task force who served in a consulting role.
Parents and students were surveyed at the end of the last school year and when asked why more parents were not included on the task force, Powell said it wasn’t done on purpose.
“It was nothing intentional other than not wanting to tax our parents,” he said. “We’re very close to our parents...it’s not the same issue of dealing with the public sector. All of our parents are paying for their kids to be here.”
The changes needed to comply with restrictions and operate a hybrid model is expected to cost the school an additional $245,000, Powell said. However, the school decided not to raise tuition, which was set in November as $17,410 for new students.
In order to cover the additional costs, Powell said they have reduced the hours of some staff members who were not directly involved in instruction and have delayed the filling of other positions.
SJCP also received some funds from the CARES Act and had some savings left over from the last school year.
To keep the school as clean as possible, two more custodians will be hired and the custodial team will be working both during the school day and after hours.
Since students are moving from class to class, it will be necessary for desks to be wiped down in between classes, however Powell admitted that who will be doing that cleaning — teachers or students — has not yet been determined.
“I don’t mind people knowing that we have a work in progress and for us to think that we have debugged everything would be foolish. We haven't,” Powell said. “People have to trust our professionalism and our maturity that we are going to deal with the ever-changing world.”
