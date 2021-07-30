Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School broke ground on a new, $2.8 million stadium with a jam-packed party filled with food, music and anticipation.
Warner Stadium and Turf Field is expected to be complete by Oct. 22, the school’s date for homecoming, said Will Knotek, head of the school. The stadium will hold 400 fans, complete with artificial turf, a scoreboard, press box, pavilions and patio areas and lights to make night games possible, he said.
The stadium is a part of a five-year, $5.3 million campaign aimed to revitalize the school. The campaign has so far raised $1.83 million for the projects and is utilizing a bank loan for the rest of the funding. In addition to the stadium, the school is adding a chapel and arts wing.
“This is something that our student athletes deserve and [is] a long time coming,” Knotek said Thursday.
With roughly 80 percent of the student population participating in athletics, Knotek feels that a stadium is a needed amenity.
The stadium will be used for football, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer and cheerleading. McCurdy Field in Frederick has been their home field for a long time, and practices were conducted on the back fields where the stadium is being built.
Kara Phoubandith, the girls lacrosse coach, knows all too well about the practices in the back fields. Games weren’t necessarily “conducive” on those fields, she said, so games at the beginning of the season would be played at a turf field near Creek Park, at an additional expense.
“Now we'll be able to practice here, we'll be able to play games here and truly will be able to offer student athletes the space that they need to compete at a high level,” Phoubandith said.
Alumni Anthony Sofia and Trevor Hickman, who were athletes when they attended the school, said McCurdy Field holds great memories for them, including their game in 2016 that ended in an upset over Annapolis Area Christian School when fans stormed the field.
Missing out on the new home stadium doesn’t bother them — too much.
“We're moving onto bigger and better things and I think this especially opens up a lot of opportunities for the school and definitely a lot of doors for more students to come and hopefully to help build the student population,” Hickman said.
Head football coach Jerry Rogers is excited about the new stadium, not only because his team and other athletes will get to play on it, but also because it will serve as a gathering place for the community.
“It's going to be very nice, kind of like in your mother's house, like the dining room table,” Rogers said. “It's going to be where everyone can come and gather and meet.”
