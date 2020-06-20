Members of the senior class of Saint John's Catholic Prep had the opportunity to walk the stage to receive their high school diploma, although it wasn't the stage they had originally imagined.
Instead of the school's gymnasium, the graduation was held Saturday at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, with the roof of a dugout playing the part of the stage. About 100 graduates and their families gathered in one section of the stadium, sitting several seats apart, to celebrate their achievements.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, who was responsible for securing the stadium as the location for the graduation, said the class would make a reputation for itself beyond being the "COVID class of 2020" — and already had.
This class, he said, has seen the importance of health care, the environment and racial justice amid a global pandemic and protests.
Valedictorian Katherine Goundry said the class of 2020 felt like no other to her: they had bonded and become closer than any other class. The faculty, she said, agreed.
"We wish for the success of others more than ourselves," Goundry said. "We put the good of the whole before our own."
The advice she gave to her fellow graduates was something her mom always told her: make your bed. She knows the class of 2020 has big dreams, but in order to achieve them, they need to take action. And making your bed is a great first action in the morning.
She also advised her classmates to call an old friend, classmate or mentor whenever they do laundry, and remember the people who had supported them so far, wherever they may go.
Graduate Micheal Sislow was thankful that the school was able to hold the graduation.
"It’s nice to at least have a graduation," he said. "I know a lot of people didn’t have that."
Emily MacLarty, too, was excited to be able to have a graduation ceremony, especially after going so long without seeing her classmates.
"I loved it," she said. "I was really hoping we would do something like this."
Salutatorian Chase "Blue" Shapiro said the coronavirus pandemic had made the class of 2020 more adaptive to change, especially since the school switched from in-person classes to distance learning in the course of a few days.
"We know we can handle whatever changes are to come," he said.
Goundry, too, said the class could use this as a learning opportunity.
"We’re ready to take on whatever pitch life throws," Goundry said. "Now go hit it out of the park."
