St. John's Catholic Preparatory School (SJCP) signed an agreement in March with Bridgewater College that will provide guaranteed admission for qualifying high school seniors.
The agreement will begin with the SJCP Class of 2021 and guarantees that SJCP students who meet all the college's requirements at the time they apply will be admitted.
Additionally, SJCP students who are admitted will receive a McKinney ACE scholarship with a total value of $104,000 that will be spread out over eight semesters.
They will also receive an Out-of-State Incentive Scholarship or the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, depending on the student’s state of residence.
"This guaranteed student acceptance is an outstanding opportunity for our students to...receive a college education at Bridgewater College. We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and develop for our students and their futures," Thomas Powell, President of SJCP said in a statement.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Admissions representatives from Bridgewater College will visit SJCP as part of the agreement to share information about the College with prospective students and their families. SJCP is also expected to counsel current and prospective students and their families about the benefits of the agreement.
