People gather around Winters Mill football player Greyson Lyons after he went down on the field during a second-quarter play against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday night.

A Winters Mill High School football player who collapsed on Friday during a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep has made “positive progress” since being admitted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to a statement from the high school’s football program.

Greyson Lyons, a junior lineman for the Winter Mills Falcons in Westminster, did not get up off the ground after a defensive play late in the second quarter of a game hosted by St. John’s on Friday night.

