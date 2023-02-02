A Frederick Montessori school can move forward with plans to offer high school classes after the city’s aldermen approved a zoning amendment Thursday night.
The aldermen voted unanimously to approve a text amendment to allow schools in the city’s Professional Business zoning districts.
While the change will apply to PB zones throughout the city, it clears the way for Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School to move ahead with its plans to convert a medical offices building on Toll House Avenue into the school’s new location, and begin offering classes for ninth through 12th graders.
The school’s administrators and supporters were all letting out a collective sigh of relief after Thursday’s vote, said Tara Dunsmore, president of Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc. (MMCI), the nonprofit that manages MVM.
The school has been looking for a site to purchase for 10 years, and bid on about 15 properties before finding the Toll House Avenue site, she said.
Now, the school will begin preparing its site plan for the new location, she said.
