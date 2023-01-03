A proposed zoning change in the city of Frederick could pave the way for a local Montessori school to begin offering high school classes in the city.
The proposed change to the city's land management code would allow public or private schools in areas of the city zoned as Professional Business (PB) districts, meant to preserve land mainly for office uses.
The city's mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss the proposed change at a workshop Wednesday.
While the change would apply to any PB zones across the city, the application was filed on behalf of Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which is seeking to begin a high school curriculum by next fall.
Tara Dunsmore, president of Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc. (MMCI) — the nonprofit that manages MVM — told the News-Post in December that school officials were under contract to purchase a mostly vacant medical office suite at 915 Toll House Ave. That site is currently zoned Professional Business.
The city's land management code declares that PB zones are intended primarily for office uses, and that secondary uses “should serve the businesses and employees in the office area and may include the sales or services such as meals, banks, personal services, day care and business support services,” according to a report prepared by the staff from the city's planning department.
At a hearing of the city's Planning Commission in November, Lisa Graditor, an attorney representing Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc., said she believes traffic data shows that schools generate similar traffic to day cares, which are already allowed in the PB zones.
The zoning change would provide a chance to convert vacant office space into more productive uses, Graditor said.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend that the aldermen approve the proposed zoning change.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas voted against the recommendation, saying that day care facilities directly fulfill the requirement to serve employees in the area in a way that schools do not.
She also said that talk about a soft market for office space shouldn't be used as a justification for the change.
“That is current. And who knows about the future,” Nicklas said.
Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School currently serves students in pre-K through eighth grade, but would be the first charter school in the county to provide an option for ninth through 12th graders.
MVM first opened in 2002, making it Maryland’s oldest public charter school. It uses the Montessori model of education, which emphasizes self-directed activity and hands-on learning, usually with mixed-grade classrooms.
In February, the Frederick County Board of Education granted conditional approval to MVM’s expansion plans, with the caveat that the school needed to secure a new facility first.
MMCI hopes to close on the property in the spring, and complete initial renovations before school begins in August, Dunsmore said in December.
