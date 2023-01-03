Montessori New Site
Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which currently serves students in pre-K through eighth grade on Dill Avenue, is set to move into this larger building and begin offering a high school program by next fall. The move would require a zoning change to allow schools in the city's Professional Business zoning districts. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A proposed zoning change in the city of Frederick could pave the way for a local Montessori school to begin offering high school classes in the city.

The proposed change to the city's land management code would allow public or private schools in areas of the city zoned as Professional Business (PB) districts, meant to preserve land mainly for office uses.

Ryan Marshall

