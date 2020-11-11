The 2022-2023 school year for Frederick County Public Schools will begin later than original plans.
When the draft calendar was presented to the board at its Aug. 5 meeting, members felt the proposed start date of Aug. 10 was too early. They then directed staff to revise the calendar and have a start date that aligned more with this year's and next school year's calendar.
The final version of the 2022-2023 calendar, which was unanimously approved by the board on Wednesday, has a school start date of Aug. 17 and an end date of May 31.
The 2021-2022 calendar has a start date of Aug. 18 and an end date of June 1.
The new 2022-2023 calendar will give students 24 full weeks of school, a half-day on Fair Day and holidays on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Kevin Cuppett, executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation for FCPS and interim co-chair for the Calendar Committee, said schools will remain closed the day before Thanksgiving, and Spring Break will remain the same dates as originally proposed—April 7 to 14.
Additionally, with the new calendar, high school students will receive an extra 11 days ahead of the start of AP exams compared to this year.
Board member Lois Jarman thanked the Calendar Committee for listening to the board's previous feedback.
"You really put in exactly what we asked for. It's still not what I would desire, because I would like to see the [first] semester end before the holiday break, but it's pretty darn close ... and it's all there," she said.
