A look at the 35 challenged library books an FCPS committee is reviewing

A Frederick County Public Schools committee of 59 educators, parents, students and community members will begin reviewing 35 challenged library books on Thursday.
The books, which some have argued should be removed from shelves across the county, span a range of genres and subjects. Many are romance novels written for young adults.
The vast majority of the titles are only available in high school libraries, according to FCPS' online catalog. Three are available in traditional middle schools, and seven are available at Heather Ridge School, a nontraditional facility for students with behavioral challenges that serves both middle and high schoolers.
Of the 35 titles, 22 — more than 60% — have been checked out fewer than 20 times since 2008, when the online catalog began tracking, or since they were added to the shelves.
More than a third of the books have been checked out five times or fewer.
The oldest book on the list — and one of the most popular — is Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five," first published in 1969. The novel has been checked out 122 times, the fourth-most of any title on the list.
"Sold" by Patricia McCormick, first published in 2006, has been checked out the most at 332 times. The novel tells the story of a Nepalese girl sold into sexual slavery in India.
Former Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose spurred the review process when she filed a formal complaint with the school district, alleging the books contained inappropriate material.
Rose has said she compiled the list using a database from ratedbooks.org, which launched a campaign to ban what it deemed to be "pornographic" books from Utah schools, according to its site.
Below is an interactive graphic showing a summary and overview of each challenged title, its circulation data and the concerns cited by ratedbooks.org.
