A fresh Frederick County Board of Education took over Wednesday with three new members, a new president and a new vice president.
Sue Johnson, Jason "Mr. J" Johnson and David Bass were sworn in as new members following their wins in the recent Board of Education election.
Board members Jay Mason and Karen Yoho were elected as the new president and vice president, respectively.
This is the first time in six years the board has seen a new president. Brad Young had served as leader of the board since 2014 and decided to not seek another term as president this year. Instead, he nominated Mason, the former vice president, for the role.
"I know Jay will be a great board president, he will have a lot of different perspectives, and I'm very proud to put his name for nomination," Young said, adding that he will continue to serve on the board for two more years, simply not in a leadership role.
"It's not been a great year being in public education because so many things have happened, but our folks keep fighting to represent and do the best for our students," he said.
The votes for both Mason and Yoho were unanimous and their nominations unchallenged. Mason said he has big shoes to fill and asked fellow board members to enter the holiday season thinking of the community as a whole and how the school system can help families move forward during a tough time.
"COVID has definitely been hard on us all...we'll get through it, and I know that things will come out on the other side — better. I think this opportunity is a great opportunity for us as a school system to really look as a whole to what we can do for our students," he said.
Mason takes over as president as the school system continues to face challenges and tough decisions regarding virtual learning and the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also takes over with three new colleagues. Board members Lois Jarman and Rae Gallagher lost in the election, and board member Michael Bunitsky did not seek re-election.
Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson and Bass were sworn in on Wednesday, each surrounded by family.
Sue Johnson, who received the most votes in the election, thanked current and past board members and the community. She's ready to hit the ground running, she said.
Jason Johnson repeated the words he has been using since he found out he won.
"I'm grateful, humbled and ready to serve," he said.
Bass is ready for the responsibility, he said.
"We have the responsibility to ensure an outstanding public school system in Frederick County, and I look forward to working with each of you to make sure that we provide that outstanding and equitable education," Bass said. "And for any who are watching...I ask that you reach out at any and all times with questions, comments, concerns and that we really continue to engage our community."
The new members will participate in their first major meeting Thursday. The board is scheduled to have a joint meeting with the Frederick County Council to discuss various topics related to the pandemic, including the plan for students returning to school buildings.
The last meeting of the three former board members was Nov. 23, when board members and school superintendent Terry Alban shared heartfelt parting words for Bunitsky, who stepped down from the board after a four-year term.
"You have been an incredible adviser to me. You have brought a lot of experience and wisdom and it is going to be incredibly hard to think of FCPS without you in it in some capacity," Alban said. "This is one gentleman that I really don't want to say goodbye to. Thank you for all you've done."
Stepping down from the board, Bunitsky ends a decades-long career with FCPS that began in 1980 as a social studies teacher at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. He said he always thought it was important to participate in public service and that he has "thoroughly enjoyed" his time with the school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.