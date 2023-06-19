United Way of Frederick County’s 15th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive to benefit Frederick County Public Schools students will run through July 31.
The drive will help ensure that every FCPS student has adequate tools and supplies to learn in the fall, according to a release Wednesday from United Way, a nonprofit organization that provides health, education and financial resources to Frederick County residents in need.
Between June 19 and July 31, residents can drop off school supplies at the following locations:
- ACNB Bank
- Common Market Co-Op
- Dairy Maid Dairy
- DeLeon & Stang, CPAs and Business Advisors
- Frederick Air
- Frederick Foot & Ankle
- Frederick Keys & Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball
- Horman Nichols, LLC
- Jim Bass Group of Real Estate Teams
- KinderCare Taney Avenue
- Krispy Kreme
- Literacy Council of Frederick County
- Nymeo Federal Credit Union — Buckeystown Pike Branch
- Orioles Nest 331
- Prospect Point Brewing
- Rich Ropp Group
- Seton Center Family Store
- Spring Ridge Chiropractic
- Woodsboro Bank
School buses will visit the participating businesses on July 31 to “stuff the bus” with donations.
Accepted items include glue sticks, crayons, tissue boxes, backpacks, headphones and calculators. A full list of items to donate is on United Way’s website at www.unitedwayfrederick.org/stuffthebus.
Fifty local businesses participated in last year’s Stuff the Bus drive, which resulted in more than 90,000 school supplies worth $75,054 being distributed to FCPS students.
The drive is a partnership between United Way and several other organizations, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek and Urbana Food Pantry and Emergency Relief Fund, according to Wednesday’s release.
Supplies from the drive will mainly go to FCPS students in asset limited, income constrained and employed (ALICE) households. ALICE families, which make up 36% of Frederick County residents according to United Way, work but are unable to afford basic costs of living in the area, the release said.
“More than 22,000 children in Frederick County live in families unable to afford basic necessities, including school supplies,” said Ken Oldham, United Way of Frederick County’s president and CEO. “United Way is appreciative of the support our community continues to show these students year after year, providing them the tools they need to achieve their greatest academic potential.”
