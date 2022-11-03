Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia was locked down Thursday after a teacher left campus with 27 students, then falsely stated there had been multiple stabbings at the school, authorities said.
The teacher walked the students away from the school on a trail through the woods, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell. The group ended up at The Buzz, a cafe in a shopping center nearly a mile from the school along Md. 80.
At about 12:30 p.m., the teacher told a cafe employee to call law enforcement and report multiple stabbings at the school, Wivell said.
Deputies "quickly determined" that there had been no stabbings, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
School and law enforcement officials are still working to determine why the teacher left and made the report, said Paul Lebo, the chief operating officer of Frederick County Public Schools. Authorities have not publicly identified the teacher or what they teach.
After the cafe employee called 911, the school was placed on lockdown status, Lebo said.
Under lockdown, teachers lock their classroom doors, turn off the lights and stay silent.
The school was later moved to hold status, meaning teachers and students keep their classroom doors locked and stay out of the hallways, but otherwise conduct business as usual.
Meanwhile, at the shopping center, sheriff's deputies could be seen moving in and out of the cafe and speaking with students and adults. Patrol cars and a firetruck were stationed outside.
At about 2:15 p.m., Green Valley Principal Giuseppe Di Monte wrote in a schoolwide Find Out First email that the 27 students had been returned to school and were safe.
Some parents came to pick up their children early after hearing about the lockdown. Several said they felt confused and anxious.
Early Thursday afternoon, FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland deferred questions to Wivell.
Oland could not be reached by phone later Thursday afternoon for additional comments. At about 5 p.m., he sent a text message saying he did not have more information.
Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this report.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek