When the Frederick County Board of Education issues public statements regarding certain issues or events, the statement is presumed to be on behalf of all seven board members.
But that was called into question Monday after the board released a statement regarding the vote of no confidence against both itself and Superintendent Terry Alban from the Frederick County Teacher's Association (FCTA).
Board member Liz Barrett tweeted shortly after the statement was made public that she had not been able to review or consent to it. "That statement was not circulated for review with other board members. I object to this continued lack of transparency that hurts public trust and ultimately our kids," she said on social media.
The statement released by the board called the FCTA vote of no confidence "truly unfortunate" and defended Alban's leadership.
In a follow-up conversation with the News-Post, Barrett said that in her seven years of serving on the board she has never experienced a statement going out to the public before all board members had the chance to review it and consent to the messaging and tone.
"Process and communication are so regrettable here. I feel it as a board member, a parent, and someone who believes so strongly in public education. Transparency is the only way to gain trust," she said.
Board member Sue Johnson said she had also not read the statement before it was published, but she said she had been consulted on the content of the message and what it was going to convey.
"I affirmed my support. In an ideal world I would have liked to have read the statement first, but I was informed there was a tight timeline to get a statement out. Board President [Jay] Mason and Vice President [Karen] Yoho were unanimously elected to their positions in December by the rest of the Board to speak for the board," she said. "I do not view the statement review process in this particular case as being rogue or lacking of transparency."
In an email to the News-Post, Mason said the released statement does not deviate from what a majority of board members want, which is to get students back into the classroom as soon as possible.
"It is unfortunate that a board member, that does not agree with the majority, has caused additional angst in the community during an already complicated time. My attempt at efficiency has been misconstrued as a lack of transparency. Everything published in the statement is already known by each board member," he said.
He added that when the hybrid plan was passed by the board last year, vaccinations were not included in the proposal.
"I would like everyone in the community that wants to get vaccinated, even teachers and staff, to be able to do so. At this time that is not possible...the consensus of the Board is to move forward with the hybrid model at the discretion of the Superintendent," Mason said.
The rationale for moving forward with a hybrid model at this time is not clear to Barrett, however.
"Schools are closed entirely to small groups now. I have not seen clear rationale. The public deserves to see that, too. Certainly our employees do, too," she said. "We are well above the metrics that are published on fcps.org and that have been shared publicly. Dr. Alban has not shared her rationale. Without any metrics to depend on, there’s no trust ... without a shared understanding of the criteria and metrics, how can anyone have confidence?"
When asked if board members will discuss the vote of no confidence or the hybrid model plans at their Wednesday meeting, Mason said neither item is on the agenda, but board members can choose to bring it up during their allotted time at the beginning of the meeting.
