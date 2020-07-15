Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett took a stand Wednesday against her fellow board members and the school system regarding how reopening options are being presented to the Spanish-speaking community.
In a statement sent to the News-Post, Barrett said she was both disgusted and ashamed that Frederick County Public Schools was promoting a town hall to discuss reopening options for the fall that did not allow equal participation by those whose primary language is Spanish.
“Planning, promoting, and conducting a Town Hall meeting that does not include equitable, full, and equal access for all community members is blatantly inequitable and harms vital trust and partnerships between the school system and families,” Barrett said.
According to School Superintendent Terry Alban, there are 5,690 students in FCPS who are English language learners. About 83 percent of the English learners speak Spanish.
In her statement, Barrett said she had requested several times for the town hall to be postponed until all community members could participate, but that her requests had been ignored by both her fellow board members and Alban.
“As a single Board Member, I apologize to our community and families who are being asked once again to settle for different and less,” Barrett said.
The town hall, which took place Wednesday night, allowed community members to ask questions about the “Frederick County Public Schools’ Plan for Reopening and Advancing Forward,” which offers three scenarios for reopening schools in August under various restrictions related to COVID-19.
Viewers could either send questions via email or use a call-in number.
Alban confirmed that Barrett’s request to delay the town hall had been received, but said she would have only postponed the event if she felt the majority of the board wanted it. However, no board members responded to Barrett’s requests.
“The Board is a governing body that requires decisions be made by the majority, not individuals,” Alban said in an email.
Barrett also shared concerns in her statement that the draft plan itself had yet to be translated into Spanish.
According to Alban, the plan is in the process of being translated and will be posted online by Thursday evening.
“I am not making excuses because ideally we would have had the translated version available sooner,” Alban said. “The committees finished work on June 30th...we made edits and reposted it on July 7th. Unfortunately, we did not send it to the translator until after the Board meeting.”
During the town hall on Wednesday, Spanish speakers were able to call in on a specific phone and ask questions through an interpreter.
Those who called were able to have their questions answered immediately in Spanish. For those who weren’t able to ask their questions, Alban recommended re-watching the town hall when it is re-aired in Spanish next week to see if the information they were seeking was shared. There is no set date yet for when the town hall will be re-aired.
Maria-Teresa Shuck, director of Centro Hispano de Frederick, said she was disheartened to hear that the plan had yet to be translated and hopes FCPS will eventually provide relevant resources for the Spanish-speaking community, whose students have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.
“This whole remote, virtual schooling is not working out for a lot of our Hispanic families...and our concern is that a lot of these kids are going to fall way behind their American peers because...parents who don’t speak English are not going to be able to help [their children] or reach out for help,” Shuck said.
Alban said she hopes the Spanish-speaking community will watch the re-broadcast of the town hall and made assurances that those community members will still have time to pose questions to the board before July 24 — the date on which surveys that were sent out to families, community and staff members are due.
Alban added that surveys were sent to families in both English and Spanish.
Board President Brad Young said in an email that he was saddened by Barrett’s comments.
“As always, the Board welcomes and embraces opportunities to partner with our Spanish speaking community. You will be heard and your input will be considered as we make tough decisions during these tough times,” Young said.
Board member Michael Bunitsky said he agreed with Barrett’s comments and sentiments, but not with her verbiage or actions.
But for Barrett, what she did was necessary.
“If other Board members want to circle the wagons and sit with this, I find that to be sad and extremely disappointing. I will not. I will not be a bystander in a position where I have a voice to do better,” Barrett said. “A town hall should have never been planned if people could not participate fully. Equity isn’t good intentions. It’s intentional action.”
