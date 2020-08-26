Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett announced in a tweet Wednesday morning that she had asked her fellow board members to consider delaying the first day of school by a week.
"This Board member does not believe FCPS teachers and staff and students and families have the tools, support, access, and consistent direction to open...I have asked fellow Board members to delay school start a week to allow time for many systemic improvements," the tweet said.
The first day of school is Monday, Aug 31.
In an email, Barrett said she feels the school system is unprepared to begin instruction and that there are still too many unresolved issues surrounding virtual learning that could end up having an impact on policy and curriculum.
"We need to step up leadership. Hope and positivity are not strategies here," Barrett said.
Despite her request, other board members do not seem interested in delaying the start date.
Board member Michael Bunitsky said in an email that he disagreed with Barrett's feelings on the matter.
He said the proposals and actions presented by FCPS staff to tailor learning for individuals and schools will never be good enough for all but that they are as up to date as can be given the current environment.
"School should begin as soon as possible. Course corrections may be necessary. No one is served by postponing the start of this experiment in education," Bunitsky said.
Board President Brad Young agreed.
"We are in unprecedented times, it will never be perfect. We need to open and make adjustments," Young said in an email.
A majority of members would have to be interested in delaying the start date in order for the school board to hold an actual discussion.
If that is the case, then logistics come into play. The board would have to convene an emergency meeting, set an agenda and advertise it to the public, and make a decision in less than three days.
Not only is there not enough time to go through the process of holding a meeting, Young said, but there also isn't enough time to get the needed information from FCPS staff on what effect a delayed start date would have.
Questions about the academic calendar, pay for teachers and staff, and other logistics would all have to be worked out.
"You would be talking about eight to 10 minimum hours of discussion," Young said.
Furthermore, Young said he has yet to see any evidence that shows how a delayed start date would help.
For Barrett, though, this just doesn't make sense.
“While my colleagues may feel comfortable with hope and faith, I believe in processes, strategy, and clear communication," she said.
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
What a mess. They had nearly 3 months to figure this out and now want to delay the start of the school year because they're unprepared. 🤦♂️
or get your name in the paper and can point back to this for election purposes. If there is truly concern here, why wait until 2.5 days away from opening?
